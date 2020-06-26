All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
956 S Roys Ave.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 12:52 PM

956 S Roys Ave.

956 S Roys Ave · No Longer Available
Location

956 S Roys Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
Southwest Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 time $125 Administration fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Mix Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for specific details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 S Roys Ave. have any available units?
956 S Roys Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 956 S Roys Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
956 S Roys Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 S Roys Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 956 S Roys Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 956 S Roys Ave. offer parking?
No, 956 S Roys Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 956 S Roys Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 S Roys Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 S Roys Ave. have a pool?
No, 956 S Roys Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 956 S Roys Ave. have accessible units?
No, 956 S Roys Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 956 S Roys Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 S Roys Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 956 S Roys Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 956 S Roys Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
