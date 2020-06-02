Rent Calculator
95 McMillen Ave.
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM
1 of 1
95 McMillen Ave.
95 Mcmillen Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
95 Mcmillen Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
95 McMillen Ave. Available 08/19/19 - Central A/C, Washer and Dryer in Unit, Dishwasher
(RLNE4671078)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 95 McMillen Ave. have any available units?
95 McMillen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 95 McMillen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
95 McMillen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 McMillen Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 95 McMillen Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 95 McMillen Ave. offer parking?
No, 95 McMillen Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 95 McMillen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 McMillen Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 McMillen Ave. have a pool?
No, 95 McMillen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 95 McMillen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 95 McMillen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 95 McMillen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 McMillen Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 McMillen Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95 McMillen Ave. has units with air conditioning.
