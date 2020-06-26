All apartments in Columbus
95 East Pacemont Road
Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:59 PM

95 East Pacemont Road

95 East Pacemont Road · No Longer Available
Location

95 East Pacemont Road, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
PRIME location just around the corner from shopping, pubs & restaurants! HIGHLY rated Clinton Elementary School. Great flowing floor plan w/ nicely sized Living Room w/ fireplace, Dining Room, and galley Kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms a full bath and Sunroom. Sunroom could make a great office or playroom! You'll love the big picture windows, ample closets & original hardwood floors. Lemonade back porch overlooks park like backyard. Basement is CLEAN! Friendly neighbors & tree lined streets PLUS so close to OSU and Downtown!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 East Pacemont Road have any available units?
95 East Pacemont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 East Pacemont Road have?
Some of 95 East Pacemont Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 East Pacemont Road currently offering any rent specials?
95 East Pacemont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 East Pacemont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 East Pacemont Road is pet friendly.
Does 95 East Pacemont Road offer parking?
Yes, 95 East Pacemont Road offers parking.
Does 95 East Pacemont Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 East Pacemont Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 East Pacemont Road have a pool?
No, 95 East Pacemont Road does not have a pool.
Does 95 East Pacemont Road have accessible units?
Yes, 95 East Pacemont Road has accessible units.
Does 95 East Pacemont Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 East Pacemont Road does not have units with dishwashers.
