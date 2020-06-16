Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 948 Lawrence Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
948 Lawrence Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:15 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
948 Lawrence Drive
948 Lawrence Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
948 Lawrence Drive, Columbus, OH 43207
Edgewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3379049)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 948 Lawrence Drive have any available units?
948 Lawrence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 948 Lawrence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
948 Lawrence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Lawrence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 948 Lawrence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 948 Lawrence Drive offer parking?
No, 948 Lawrence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 948 Lawrence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Lawrence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Lawrence Drive have a pool?
No, 948 Lawrence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 948 Lawrence Drive have accessible units?
No, 948 Lawrence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Lawrence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 Lawrence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 948 Lawrence Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 Lawrence Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing