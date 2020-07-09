Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 939 Linwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
939 Linwood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
939 Linwood Ave
939 Linwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
939 Linwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly updated 2 Bedroom double. Additional bonus room second floor.
Section 8 Accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 939 Linwood Ave have any available units?
939 Linwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 939 Linwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
939 Linwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Linwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 939 Linwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 939 Linwood Ave offer parking?
No, 939 Linwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 939 Linwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 Linwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Linwood Ave have a pool?
No, 939 Linwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 939 Linwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 939 Linwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Linwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 Linwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 939 Linwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 939 Linwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing