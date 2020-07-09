All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

939 Linwood Ave

939 Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

939 Linwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly updated 2 Bedroom double. Additional bonus room second floor.
Section 8 Accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Linwood Ave have any available units?
939 Linwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 939 Linwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
939 Linwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Linwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 939 Linwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 939 Linwood Ave offer parking?
No, 939 Linwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 939 Linwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 Linwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Linwood Ave have a pool?
No, 939 Linwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 939 Linwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 939 Linwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Linwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 Linwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 939 Linwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 939 Linwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

