938 Racine Ave

Amenities
Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount
DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.
Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.
Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.