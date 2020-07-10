3 bedroom, 1 full bath All new carpeting and flooring Single story home. 3 bedroom and 1 bath. ceramic tile foyer and new carpet in bedrooms. gas heat. washer and dryer hook up and a 1+ car garage. No basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 936 S. James have any available units?
936 S. James doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 936 S. James currently offering any rent specials?
936 S. James is not currently offering any rent specials.