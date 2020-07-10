All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 936 S. James.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
936 S. James
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:02 PM

936 S. James

936 S James Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

936 S James Rd, Columbus, OH 43227
Eastmoor

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 full bath
All new carpeting and flooring
Single story home. 3 bedroom and 1 bath. ceramic tile foyer and new carpet in bedrooms. gas heat. washer and dryer hook up and a 1+ car garage. No basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 S. James have any available units?
936 S. James doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 936 S. James currently offering any rent specials?
936 S. James is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 S. James pet-friendly?
No, 936 S. James is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 936 S. James offer parking?
Yes, 936 S. James offers parking.
Does 936 S. James have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 S. James does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 S. James have a pool?
No, 936 S. James does not have a pool.
Does 936 S. James have accessible units?
No, 936 S. James does not have accessible units.
Does 936 S. James have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 S. James does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 S. James have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 S. James does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Library Park
383 Oak Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing