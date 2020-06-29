All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

934 Seymour Avenue

934 Seymour Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

934 Seymour Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. THIS HOME OFFERS HARDWOOD FLOORS, 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM ALONG WITH A FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5159811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Seymour Avenue have any available units?
934 Seymour Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 934 Seymour Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
934 Seymour Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Seymour Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Seymour Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 934 Seymour Avenue offer parking?
No, 934 Seymour Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 934 Seymour Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 Seymour Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Seymour Avenue have a pool?
No, 934 Seymour Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 934 Seymour Avenue have accessible units?
No, 934 Seymour Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Seymour Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 Seymour Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 934 Seymour Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 Seymour Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
