All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 930 Ellsworth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
930 Ellsworth Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

930 Ellsworth Ave

930 Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

930 Ellsworth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Includes finished attic space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Ellsworth Ave have any available units?
930 Ellsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 930 Ellsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
930 Ellsworth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Ellsworth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave offer parking?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing