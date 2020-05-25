Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 930 Ellsworth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
930 Ellsworth Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
930 Ellsworth Ave
930 Ellsworth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
930 Ellsworth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Includes finished attic space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave have any available units?
930 Ellsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 930 Ellsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
930 Ellsworth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Ellsworth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave offer parking?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Ellsworth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Ellsworth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing