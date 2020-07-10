All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 925 S. Chesterfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
925 S. Chesterfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

925 S. Chesterfield

925 S Chesterfield Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

925 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/051bc020fb ----
? Three bedroom two bathroom single family home.
? Eat in kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
? Third bedroom is located upstairs with its own bathroom.
? Partially finished basement features lots of storage space.
? Backyard is fenced in.
? This property is pet friendly allowing both cats and dogs (2 pet maximum).
? Short commute to grocery and dining.
? Minutes away from the highway and COTA bus line.

? Property Restrictions ?
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No section 8.

? Property Description Details ?
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: Detached garage
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Microwave / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: House
Utilities Included: None
Yard: Back Yard
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Tenant responsibility

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ?
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 S. Chesterfield have any available units?
925 S. Chesterfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 S. Chesterfield have?
Some of 925 S. Chesterfield's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 S. Chesterfield currently offering any rent specials?
925 S. Chesterfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 S. Chesterfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 S. Chesterfield is pet friendly.
Does 925 S. Chesterfield offer parking?
Yes, 925 S. Chesterfield offers parking.
Does 925 S. Chesterfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 S. Chesterfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 S. Chesterfield have a pool?
No, 925 S. Chesterfield does not have a pool.
Does 925 S. Chesterfield have accessible units?
No, 925 S. Chesterfield does not have accessible units.
Does 925 S. Chesterfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 S. Chesterfield has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing