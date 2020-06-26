Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
921 Parsons Ave
Last updated June 8 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
921 Parsons Ave
921 Parsons Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
921 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 Parsons Ave have any available units?
921 Parsons Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 921 Parsons Ave currently offering any rent specials?
921 Parsons Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Parsons Ave pet-friendly?
No, 921 Parsons Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 921 Parsons Ave offer parking?
No, 921 Parsons Ave does not offer parking.
Does 921 Parsons Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Parsons Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Parsons Ave have a pool?
No, 921 Parsons Ave does not have a pool.
Does 921 Parsons Ave have accessible units?
No, 921 Parsons Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Parsons Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Parsons Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Parsons Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Parsons Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
