921 Hunter Ave

*Available now for sublet, through May 31, 2019. Tenant must apply and be approved*



(Free Rent for the rest of November if you move in this month!)



Fantastic 3 bedroom duplex in Victorian Village steps away shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in the Short North! Beautiful hardwood floors, 3 decorative fireplaces, ceiling fans, updated kitchen cabinetry with dishwasher, range, fridge, and microwave and washer/dryer provided, updated bathroom vanity, private fenced in patio area, central air, and so much more!



Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas electric, cable)



Pets are accepted with pet agreement. A $250 refundable pet deposit and a $50/month pet fee is required if the pet is accepted.



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,500

Application Fee: $50 (if you sublet, I will take care of this)

Security Deposit: $1,500

Available NOW

Pet Policy

Cats allowed

Dogs allowed