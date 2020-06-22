All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 921 Hunter Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
921 Hunter Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 Hunter Ave

921 Hunter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Victorian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

921 Hunter Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Available now for sublet, through May 31, 2019. Tenant must apply and be approved*

(Free Rent for the rest of November if you move in this month!)

Fantastic 3 bedroom duplex in Victorian Village steps away shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in the Short North! Beautiful hardwood floors, 3 decorative fireplaces, ceiling fans, updated kitchen cabinetry with dishwasher, range, fridge, and microwave and washer/dryer provided, updated bathroom vanity, private fenced in patio area, central air, and so much more!

Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas electric, cable)

Pets are accepted with pet agreement. A $250 refundable pet deposit and a $50/month pet fee is required if the pet is accepted.

Amenities:
Fridge
Range
Microwave
Dishwasher
Disposal

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,500
Application Fee: $50 (if you sublet, I will take care of this)
Security Deposit: $1,500
Available NOW
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Hunter Ave have any available units?
921 Hunter Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Hunter Ave have?
Some of 921 Hunter Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Hunter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
921 Hunter Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Hunter Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Hunter Ave is pet friendly.
Does 921 Hunter Ave offer parking?
No, 921 Hunter Ave does not offer parking.
Does 921 Hunter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 Hunter Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Hunter Ave have a pool?
No, 921 Hunter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 921 Hunter Ave have accessible units?
No, 921 Hunter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Hunter Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Hunter Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing