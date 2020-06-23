919 Noddymill Lane

Amenities
Available 02/02/20 Spacious Condo in Polaris - Property Id: 86625
This END UNIT condo is perfectly located 2 minutes from Polaris, 2 minutes from Crosswoods, and 15 minutes from downtown Columbus. It has 3 huge bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open living/kitchen layout. Condo sits in the highly rated Worthington City School District. Ample parking with attached one-car garage AND unit specific parking spot in front. FULL basement with washer and dryer INCLUDED. This condo is part of the well-respected Worthington Glen community which features large green spaces and it's own DOG PARK! Water, trash, and sewer are all included in cost of rent!
No smoking, min. Credit score: 550, applicants will be background checked, small pets allowed - additional fee applies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86625
