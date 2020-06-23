All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

919 Noddymill Lane

919 Noddymill Lane East · No Longer Available
Location

919 Noddymill Lane East, Columbus, OH 43085
Slate Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
dog park
Available 02/02/20 Spacious Condo in Polaris - Property Id: 86625

This END UNIT condo is perfectly located 2 minutes from Polaris, 2 minutes from Crosswoods, and 15 minutes from downtown Columbus. It has 3 huge bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open living/kitchen layout. Condo sits in the highly rated Worthington City School District. Ample parking with attached one-car garage AND unit specific parking spot in front. FULL basement with washer and dryer INCLUDED. This condo is part of the well-respected Worthington Glen community which features large green spaces and it's own DOG PARK! Water, trash, and sewer are all included in cost of rent!

No smoking, min. Credit score: 550, applicants will be background checked, small pets allowed - additional fee applies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86625
Property Id 86625

(RLNE5441914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Noddymill Lane have any available units?
919 Noddymill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Noddymill Lane have?
Some of 919 Noddymill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Noddymill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
919 Noddymill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Noddymill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Noddymill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 919 Noddymill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 919 Noddymill Lane does offer parking.
Does 919 Noddymill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Noddymill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Noddymill Lane have a pool?
No, 919 Noddymill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 919 Noddymill Lane have accessible units?
No, 919 Noddymill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Noddymill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Noddymill Lane has units with dishwashers.
