919 Noddymill Lane

Spacious Condo in Polaris



This END UNIT condo is perfectly located 2 minutes from Polaris, 2 minutes from Crosswoods, and 15 minutes from downtown Columbus. It has 3 huge bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open living/kitchen layout. Condo sits in the highly rated Worthington City School District. Ample parking with attached one-car garage AND unit specific parking spot in front. FULL basement with washer and dryer INCLUDED. This condo is part of the well-respected Worthington Glen community which features large green spaces and it's own DOG PARK! Water, trash, and sewer are all included in cost of rent!



No smoking, min. Credit score: 550, applicants will be background checked, small pets allowed - additional fee applies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86625

