All apartments in Columbus
Home
Columbus, OH
913 Mooberry St
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
913 Mooberry St
913 Mooberry Street
No Longer Available
Location
913 Mooberry Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Livingston Park North
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/siEr7_Dk3W8
1 BEDROOM, HIGH END FINISHES. WOODBLOCK COUNTER TOP, CERAMIC TILE. CARPET, A/C CLOSE TO CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 913 Mooberry St have any available units?
913 Mooberry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 913 Mooberry St currently offering any rent specials?
913 Mooberry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Mooberry St pet-friendly?
No, 913 Mooberry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 913 Mooberry St offer parking?
No, 913 Mooberry St does not offer parking.
Does 913 Mooberry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Mooberry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Mooberry St have a pool?
No, 913 Mooberry St does not have a pool.
Does 913 Mooberry St have accessible units?
No, 913 Mooberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Mooberry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Mooberry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Mooberry St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 913 Mooberry St has units with air conditioning.
