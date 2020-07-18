9109 Polaris Lakes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Awesome Ranch condo has a great location within the community,end unit overlooking green space & woods . Interior, with 9' ceilings, has been freshly painted,Stainless steel appliances,Brand new dishwasher,brand new LVT flooring,new carpet,fresh paint,new fridge ,breakfast bar & spacious, walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Lots of natural light at eating area sunny & bright. The comfortably-sized great room is the perfect spot to get together. Screened-in porch, just off the great room is an added bonus. coffered ceiling with ceiling fan/light & private bath are included in the master suite. den/office provides flexible space could be a playroom, TV room. Inviting community pool, walking trails & clubhouse with fitness center. Easy access to freeway.Colors could changed based on request