All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
9109 Polaris Lakes Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

9109 Polaris Lakes Drive

9109 Polaris Lakes Drive · (614) 352-7596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9109 Polaris Lakes Drive, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,749

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Awesome Ranch condo has a great location within the community,end unit overlooking green space & woods . Interior, with 9' ceilings, has been freshly painted,Stainless steel appliances,Brand new dishwasher,brand new LVT flooring,new carpet,fresh paint,new fridge ,breakfast bar & spacious, walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Lots of natural light at eating area sunny & bright. The comfortably-sized great room is the perfect spot to get together. Screened-in porch, just off the great room is an added bonus. coffered ceiling with ceiling fan/light & private bath are included in the master suite. den/office provides flexible space could be a playroom, TV room. Inviting community pool, walking trails & clubhouse with fitness center. Easy access to freeway.Colors could changed based on request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive have any available units?
9109 Polaris Lakes Drive has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive have?
Some of 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9109 Polaris Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive has a pool.
Does 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9109 Polaris Lakes Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Residences at the Sutton
30 West First Avenue
Columbus, OH 43210
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity