91 McMillen Ave. 91
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

91 McMillen Ave. 91

91 Mcmillen Ave · No Longer Available
Location

91 Mcmillen Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
91 McMillen Ave. 91 Available 08/19/19 -

(RLNE4671060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 McMillen Ave. 91 have any available units?
91 McMillen Ave. 91 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 91 McMillen Ave. 91 currently offering any rent specials?
91 McMillen Ave. 91 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 McMillen Ave. 91 pet-friendly?
No, 91 McMillen Ave. 91 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 91 McMillen Ave. 91 offer parking?
No, 91 McMillen Ave. 91 does not offer parking.
Does 91 McMillen Ave. 91 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 McMillen Ave. 91 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 McMillen Ave. 91 have a pool?
No, 91 McMillen Ave. 91 does not have a pool.
Does 91 McMillen Ave. 91 have accessible units?
No, 91 McMillen Ave. 91 does not have accessible units.
Does 91 McMillen Ave. 91 have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 McMillen Ave. 91 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 McMillen Ave. 91 have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 McMillen Ave. 91 does not have units with air conditioning.
