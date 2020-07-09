All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9089 Misty Dawn Drive

9089 Misty Dawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9089 Misty Dawn Drive, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
• Beautiful four bedroom two and a half bathroom single family home.
• Spacious living and dining room with modern lighting fixtures.
• Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.
• Access to the backyard through the kitchen. The backyard isn’t fenced in.
• Finished basement.
• Spacious bedrooms.
• Two car attached garage.
• Laundry room with washer dryer hookups located off the kitchen.
• Located minutes away from Polaris mall, dining and grocery.
• Minutes away from the highway.

• Neighborhood and Community Amenities •
Local park across the street.

• Property Restrictions •
Pet Policy: Dogs only. No cats permitted at the property.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No section 8.

• Property Description Details •
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Microwave / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: House
Utilities Included: None
Yard: Back Yard (not fenced)
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Tenant responsibility

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

• Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial •
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9089 Misty Dawn Drive have any available units?
9089 Misty Dawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 9089 Misty Dawn Drive have?
Some of 9089 Misty Dawn Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9089 Misty Dawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9089 Misty Dawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9089 Misty Dawn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9089 Misty Dawn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9089 Misty Dawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9089 Misty Dawn Drive offers parking.
Does 9089 Misty Dawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9089 Misty Dawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9089 Misty Dawn Drive have a pool?
No, 9089 Misty Dawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9089 Misty Dawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 9089 Misty Dawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9089 Misty Dawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9089 Misty Dawn Drive has units with dishwashers.

