9074 Scenic View Circle
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

9074 Scenic View Circle

9074 Scenic View Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9074 Scenic View Cir, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available late July - Beautiful Second floor condo with an open floor plan. The condo includes a great room with 10 foot ceilings, gas log fireplace, built-ins & door to a beautiful covered deck. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring & 42'' cabinetry. Gorgeous master suite with coffered ceiling, spacious walk-in closet, and luxurious bath with double vanity and tile flooring. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse & workout facility. Tucked away, but close to the shopping and dining that Polaris has to offer. Easy access to I-71.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9074 Scenic View Circle have any available units?
9074 Scenic View Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 9074 Scenic View Circle have?
Some of 9074 Scenic View Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9074 Scenic View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9074 Scenic View Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9074 Scenic View Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9074 Scenic View Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 9074 Scenic View Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9074 Scenic View Circle offers parking.
Does 9074 Scenic View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9074 Scenic View Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9074 Scenic View Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9074 Scenic View Circle has a pool.
Does 9074 Scenic View Circle have accessible units?
No, 9074 Scenic View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9074 Scenic View Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9074 Scenic View Circle has units with dishwashers.
