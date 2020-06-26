9074 Scenic View Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Available late July - Beautiful Second floor condo with an open floor plan. The condo includes a great room with 10 foot ceilings, gas log fireplace, built-ins & door to a beautiful covered deck. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring & 42'' cabinetry. Gorgeous master suite with coffered ceiling, spacious walk-in closet, and luxurious bath with double vanity and tile flooring. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse & workout facility. Tucked away, but close to the shopping and dining that Polaris has to offer. Easy access to I-71.