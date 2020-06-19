900 S. High St., Unit 2A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

OPEN HOUSE, 6-5-20, 11am-2pm



New (2018) 2B/2B apartment available for lease in the heart of German Village / Brewery District. Excellent location, walking distance from many restaurants / bars and shops. Dedicated parking lot onsite for resident use, and secure gated entry.



Apartment features open floor-plan, modern features, skylight windows in kitchen / living area, and hardwood floors, Washer / Dryer and all kitchen appliances.

New (2018) 2B/2B apartment available for lease in the heart of German Village / Brewery District. Excellent location, walking distance from many restaurants / bars and shops. Dedicated parking lot onsite for resident use, and secure gated entry.



Apartment features open floor-plan, modern features, skylight windows in kitchen / living area, and hardwood floors, Washer / Dryer and all kitchen appliances.