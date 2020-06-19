All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 900 S. High St., Unit 2A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
900 S. High St., Unit 2A
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:19 AM

900 S. High St., Unit 2A

900 S High St · (614) 716-9368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Brewery District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

900 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206
Brewery District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE, 6-5-20, 11am-2pm

New (2018) 2B/2B apartment available for lease in the heart of German Village / Brewery District. Excellent location, walking distance from many restaurants / bars and shops. Dedicated parking lot onsite for resident use, and secure gated entry.

Apartment features open floor-plan, modern features, skylight windows in kitchen / living area, and hardwood floors, Washer / Dryer and all kitchen appliances.
New (2018) 2B/2B apartment available for lease in the heart of German Village / Brewery District. Excellent location, walking distance from many restaurants / bars and shops. Dedicated parking lot onsite for resident use, and secure gated entry.

Apartment features open floor-plan, modern features, skylight windows in kitchen / living area, and hardwood floors, Washer / Dryer and all kitchen appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 S. High St., Unit 2A have any available units?
900 S. High St., Unit 2A has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 900 S. High St., Unit 2A currently offering any rent specials?
900 S. High St., Unit 2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 S. High St., Unit 2A pet-friendly?
No, 900 S. High St., Unit 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 900 S. High St., Unit 2A offer parking?
Yes, 900 S. High St., Unit 2A does offer parking.
Does 900 S. High St., Unit 2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 S. High St., Unit 2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 S. High St., Unit 2A have a pool?
No, 900 S. High St., Unit 2A does not have a pool.
Does 900 S. High St., Unit 2A have accessible units?
No, 900 S. High St., Unit 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 900 S. High St., Unit 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 S. High St., Unit 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 S. High St., Unit 2A have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 S. High St., Unit 2A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 900 S. High St., Unit 2A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity