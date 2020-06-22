Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7
90 Northwoods Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
90 Northwoods Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235
Northwoods
Amenities
all utils included
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
internet access
Professional office space including kitchenette, upscale conference room. Superior Worthington location. All utilities included, High Speed internet access available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 have any available units?
90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 currently offering any rent specials?
90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 pet-friendly?
No, 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 offer parking?
No, 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 does not offer parking.
Does 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 have a pool?
No, 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 does not have a pool.
Does 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 have accessible units?
No, 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Northwoods Blvd Suite B1-7 does not have units with air conditioning.
