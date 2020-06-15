All apartments in Columbus
9 E Como Ave
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

9 E Como Ave

9 East Como Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9 East Como Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/19 Available for an August 1 start date. Fantastic newly renovated second floor studio apartment overlooking High Street. New dark hardwood floors, tall ceilings, balcony, new kitchen with SS appliances, tile & dishwasher and an updated full bath. Shared basement with washer/dryer hook up. Tenants pay all utilities inc water, deposit is the same as the rent. 10 month lease required. This is a non smoking, no pets building. Off street parking for one.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4978792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 E Como Ave have any available units?
9 E Como Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 E Como Ave have?
Some of 9 E Como Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 E Como Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9 E Como Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 E Como Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9 E Como Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 9 E Como Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9 E Como Ave offers parking.
Does 9 E Como Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 E Como Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 E Como Ave have a pool?
No, 9 E Como Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9 E Como Ave have accessible units?
No, 9 E Como Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9 E Como Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 E Como Ave has units with dishwashers.
