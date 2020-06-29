Wonderful Chatham Village condo. This first floor unit is newly renovated including cabinets, countertops, appliances, lighting and plumbing, flooring, paint, bath vanity, tile surround and more. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 892 Chatham Lane have any available units?
892 Chatham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 892 Chatham Lane have?
Some of 892 Chatham Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 892 Chatham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
892 Chatham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.