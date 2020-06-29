All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

892 Chatham Lane

Location

892 Chatham Lane, Columbus, OH 43221
Cranbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Chatham Village condo. This first floor unit is newly renovated including cabinets, countertops, appliances, lighting and plumbing, flooring, paint, bath vanity, tile surround and more. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 892 Chatham Lane have any available units?
892 Chatham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 892 Chatham Lane have?
Some of 892 Chatham Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 892 Chatham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
892 Chatham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 892 Chatham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 892 Chatham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 892 Chatham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 892 Chatham Lane offers parking.
Does 892 Chatham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 892 Chatham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 892 Chatham Lane have a pool?
No, 892 Chatham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 892 Chatham Lane have accessible units?
No, 892 Chatham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 892 Chatham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 892 Chatham Lane has units with dishwashers.
