884 East Livingston Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Rent the left side of this beautifully updated duplex. Inside, beautiful laminate floors with neutral walls, high ceilings with crown molding on the main level and crisp white trim. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features newer cabinets and a fully equipped kitchen. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light and a walk out balcony. First Floor Washer & dryer hookup. Off-street parking space for your car behind the house.



Contact us to schedule a showing.