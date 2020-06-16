All apartments in Columbus
884 East Livingston Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:50 AM

884 East Livingston Avenue

884 East Livingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

884 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Livingston Park North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rent the left side of this beautifully updated duplex. Inside, beautiful laminate floors with neutral walls, high ceilings with crown molding on the main level and crisp white trim. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features newer cabinets and a fully equipped kitchen. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light and a walk out balcony. First Floor Washer & dryer hookup. Off-street parking space for your car behind the house.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 East Livingston Avenue have any available units?
884 East Livingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 884 East Livingston Avenue have?
Some of 884 East Livingston Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 East Livingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
884 East Livingston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 East Livingston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 884 East Livingston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 884 East Livingston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 884 East Livingston Avenue does offer parking.
Does 884 East Livingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 East Livingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 East Livingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 884 East Livingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 884 East Livingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 884 East Livingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 884 East Livingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 884 East Livingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
