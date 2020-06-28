Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
8829 Greenburg
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8829 Greenburg
8829 Greenburg Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8829 Greenburg Drive, Columbus, OH 43065
Summit View Woods
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom house in Powell - Four bedroom 2.5 bath house in Worthington schools district. lots of updates throughout. Great location and lot. Two car garage, new appliances and paint.
(RLNE5104332)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8829 Greenburg have any available units?
8829 Greenburg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 8829 Greenburg currently offering any rent specials?
8829 Greenburg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8829 Greenburg pet-friendly?
Yes, 8829 Greenburg is pet friendly.
Does 8829 Greenburg offer parking?
Yes, 8829 Greenburg offers parking.
Does 8829 Greenburg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8829 Greenburg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8829 Greenburg have a pool?
No, 8829 Greenburg does not have a pool.
Does 8829 Greenburg have accessible units?
No, 8829 Greenburg does not have accessible units.
Does 8829 Greenburg have units with dishwashers?
No, 8829 Greenburg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8829 Greenburg have units with air conditioning?
No, 8829 Greenburg does not have units with air conditioning.
