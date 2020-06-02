All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 881 East Fulton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
881 East Fulton Street
Last updated April 29 2019 at 2:53 AM

881 East Fulton Street

881 East Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

881 East Fulton Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
This half double has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Totally remodeled inside! Newer flooring, lighting, baths, appliances-everything!! The large eat in kitchen has stainless appliances. Formal dining and living room. Washer and dryer included. Remodeled front porch to enjoy when the weather warms. Parking in back. Literally steps to Nationwide Children's Hospital and close to all of downtown. Gym and restaurants are nearby on Parsons. NO pets or smoking permitted.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 East Fulton Street have any available units?
881 East Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 East Fulton Street have?
Some of 881 East Fulton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 East Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
881 East Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 East Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 881 East Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 881 East Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 881 East Fulton Street offers parking.
Does 881 East Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 881 East Fulton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 East Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 881 East Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 881 East Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 881 East Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 881 East Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 881 East Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing