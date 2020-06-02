881 East Fulton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

This half double has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Totally remodeled inside! Newer flooring, lighting, baths, appliances-everything!! The large eat in kitchen has stainless appliances. Formal dining and living room. Washer and dryer included. Remodeled front porch to enjoy when the weather warms. Parking in back. Literally steps to Nationwide Children's Hospital and close to all of downtown. Gym and restaurants are nearby on Parsons. NO pets or smoking permitted.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.