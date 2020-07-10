All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

88 S Roys Avenue

88 S Roys Ave · No Longer Available
Location

88 S Roys Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
URBAN OASIS! This 1920's charmer will appeal to those who demand the best in quality finishes while keeping the original charm and character of the home intact. Upon entering the home immediate attention is drawn to the formal living room with decorative fireplace. Adjacent to the formal dining room is the kitchen oozing sophistication and style with its custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The large bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the homes full bathroom. If the best of everything is your way of life, you've just found your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 S Roys Avenue have any available units?
88 S Roys Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 S Roys Avenue have?
Some of 88 S Roys Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 S Roys Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
88 S Roys Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 S Roys Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 88 S Roys Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 88 S Roys Avenue offer parking?
No, 88 S Roys Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 88 S Roys Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 S Roys Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 S Roys Avenue have a pool?
No, 88 S Roys Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 88 S Roys Avenue have accessible units?
No, 88 S Roys Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 88 S Roys Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 S Roys Avenue has units with dishwashers.

