Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

88 McMillen Ave.

88 Mcmillen Ave · No Longer Available
Location

88 Mcmillen Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
- Central A/C, Dishwasher, Off-Street Parking, Porch/Patio

(RLNE4671055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 McMillen Ave. have any available units?
88 McMillen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 McMillen Ave. have?
Some of 88 McMillen Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 McMillen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
88 McMillen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 McMillen Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 88 McMillen Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 88 McMillen Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 88 McMillen Ave. offers parking.
Does 88 McMillen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 McMillen Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 McMillen Ave. have a pool?
No, 88 McMillen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 88 McMillen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 88 McMillen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 88 McMillen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 McMillen Ave. has units with dishwashers.
