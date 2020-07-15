8728 Laconia Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car attached garage and nice fenced in back yard!! Remodeled beautifully and a full basement! Large bedrooms and hardwood floors made this home in Powell a steel! Worthington schools and a lovely neighborhood!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8728-laconia-dr-powell-oh-43065-usa-unit-n-a/29bc4643-cdb8-487b-8e3c-d078010c4b8c



(RLNE5333148)