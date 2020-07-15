Rent Calculator
8728 Laconia Drive
8728 Laconia Drive
·
Location
8728 Laconia Drive, Columbus, OH 43065
Summit View Woods
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car attached garage and nice fenced in back yard!! Remodeled beautifully and a full basement! Large bedrooms and hardwood floors made this home in Powell a steel! Worthington schools and a lovely neighborhood!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8728-laconia-dr-powell-oh-43065-usa-unit-n-a/29bc4643-cdb8-487b-8e3c-d078010c4b8c
(RLNE5333148)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8728 Laconia Drive have any available units?
8728 Laconia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8728 Laconia Drive have?
Some of 8728 Laconia Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 8728 Laconia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8728 Laconia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8728 Laconia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8728 Laconia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8728 Laconia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8728 Laconia Drive offers parking.
Does 8728 Laconia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8728 Laconia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8728 Laconia Drive have a pool?
No, 8728 Laconia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8728 Laconia Drive have accessible units?
No, 8728 Laconia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8728 Laconia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8728 Laconia Drive has units with dishwashers.
