87 West Maynard Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:44 PM

87 West Maynard Avenue

87 West Maynard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

87 West Maynard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
87 W Maynard has 2 bedrooms, 1 renovated full bath with a new gas furnace, central airconditioning, security system, newer kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, refinished hardwood floors, new windows and doors, and free washer/dryer. Free garage and off-street parking available.
Interior professionally renovated and updated.
2 bedrooms, with telephone, coaxial cable outlets, closet, interconnected hardwired smoke and CO2 detectors.
1 Modern bath with a full tub & shower unit, vent fan, vanity & toilet with vent fan.
Separate living and dinning rooms.
Full size, clean, well illuminated cellar with free washer and electric dryer and outside entry.
30-gallon Kenmore electric water heater.
High efficency Carrier gas furnace and central air conditioner.
First Alert Security system that can be monitored.
Ceramic tile on bathroom floor.
Hardwood floors thought the house.
Walls are painted neutral Buff (very light tan) with white wood trim.
Modern kitchen with wood cabinets, Armstrong floor, Kenmore dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator.
Hunter ceiling fans.
Glass Block windows in basement with vents.
New Square D 150 amp Breaker box and service.
Free off street parking for one or two vehicles (Garage optional).
Well-maintained yard with security lights.
All new windows and doors.
Front porch and back porch.
Water is include in rent, all other utilities are not included.
Landlord/manager lives near.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 West Maynard Avenue have any available units?
87 West Maynard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 87 West Maynard Avenue have?
Some of 87 West Maynard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 West Maynard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
87 West Maynard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 West Maynard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 87 West Maynard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 87 West Maynard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 87 West Maynard Avenue offers parking.
Does 87 West Maynard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 West Maynard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 West Maynard Avenue have a pool?
No, 87 West Maynard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 87 West Maynard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 87 West Maynard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 87 West Maynard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 West Maynard Avenue has units with dishwashers.

