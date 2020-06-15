87 West Maynard Avenue

Amenities

87 W Maynard has 2 bedrooms, 1 renovated full bath with a new gas furnace, central airconditioning, security system, newer kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, refinished hardwood floors, new windows and doors, and free washer/dryer. Free garage and off-street parking available.

Interior professionally renovated and updated.

2 bedrooms, with telephone, coaxial cable outlets, closet, interconnected hardwired smoke and CO2 detectors.

1 Modern bath with a full tub & shower unit, vent fan, vanity & toilet with vent fan.

Separate living and dinning rooms.

Full size, clean, well illuminated cellar with free washer and electric dryer and outside entry.

30-gallon Kenmore electric water heater.

High efficency Carrier gas furnace and central air conditioner.

First Alert Security system that can be monitored.

Ceramic tile on bathroom floor.

Hardwood floors thought the house.

Walls are painted neutral Buff (very light tan) with white wood trim.

Modern kitchen with wood cabinets, Armstrong floor, Kenmore dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator.

Hunter ceiling fans.

Glass Block windows in basement with vents.

New Square D 150 amp Breaker box and service.

Free off street parking for one or two vehicles (Garage optional).

Well-maintained yard with security lights.

All new windows and doors.

Front porch and back porch.

Water is include in rent, all other utilities are not included.

Landlord/manager lives near.