All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 865 S Ohio Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
865 S Ohio Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

865 S Ohio Ave

865 South Ohio Avenue · (614) 914-8718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

865 South Ohio Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Convenient location with lots of space on a Corner Lot. 4 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home. Newly renovated: Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Countertop, Walk-In Pantry, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, 1st Floor Laundry, Overhead Lighting & a Bonus Room in the Attic: Great Space for a 5th Bedroom or an Office, Fenced in Backyard & Stove & Refrigerator Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee

This house is available to rent for $1545/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 S Ohio Ave have any available units?
865 S Ohio Ave has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 865 S Ohio Ave have?
Some of 865 S Ohio Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 S Ohio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
865 S Ohio Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 S Ohio Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 865 S Ohio Ave is pet friendly.
Does 865 S Ohio Ave offer parking?
No, 865 S Ohio Ave does not offer parking.
Does 865 S Ohio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 S Ohio Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 S Ohio Ave have a pool?
No, 865 S Ohio Ave does not have a pool.
Does 865 S Ohio Ave have accessible units?
No, 865 S Ohio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 865 S Ohio Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 S Ohio Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 865 S Ohio Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity