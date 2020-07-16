865 S Ohio Ave

Amenities

Convenient location with lots of space on a Corner Lot. 4 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home. Newly renovated: Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Countertop, Walk-In Pantry, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, 1st Floor Laundry, Overhead Lighting & a Bonus Room in the Attic: Great Space for a 5th Bedroom or an Office, Fenced in Backyard & Stove & Refrigerator Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee



This house is available to rent for $1545/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8