86 W 8th Ave, C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit C Available 08/05/20 OSU Campus area $40 GIFT CARDS - Property Id: 227047



FALL 2020-2021!!!



Amazing Apartment at the BEST location At OSU Campus! Every BEDROOM has PRIVATE TERRACE!



Hardwood floors



2 Full Bath



Open chefs kitchen with Island



Stainless steel appliances



Granite counter tops



Private terraces



Pre wired for high speed internet



W/D Hook-Up; Optional Machine Rentals



Off street parking



Hurry up and schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227047

Property Id 227047



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5573721)