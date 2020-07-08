Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
86 W 8th Ave, C
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
86 W 8th Ave, C
86 West Eighth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
86 West Eighth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit C Available 08/05/20 OSU Campus area $40 GIFT CARDS - Property Id: 227047
FALL 2020-2021!!!
Amazing Apartment at the BEST location At OSU Campus! Every BEDROOM has PRIVATE TERRACE!
Hardwood floors
2 Full Bath
Open chefs kitchen with Island
Stainless steel appliances
Granite counter tops
Private terraces
Pre wired for high speed internet
W/D Hook-Up; Optional Machine Rentals
Off street parking
Hurry up and schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227047
Property Id 227047
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5573721)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 86 W 8th Ave, C have any available units?
86 W 8th Ave, C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 86 W 8th Ave, C have?
Some of 86 W 8th Ave, C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 86 W 8th Ave, C currently offering any rent specials?
86 W 8th Ave, C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 W 8th Ave, C pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 W 8th Ave, C is pet friendly.
Does 86 W 8th Ave, C offer parking?
Yes, 86 W 8th Ave, C offers parking.
Does 86 W 8th Ave, C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 W 8th Ave, C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 W 8th Ave, C have a pool?
No, 86 W 8th Ave, C does not have a pool.
Does 86 W 8th Ave, C have accessible units?
No, 86 W 8th Ave, C does not have accessible units.
Does 86 W 8th Ave, C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 W 8th Ave, C has units with dishwashers.
