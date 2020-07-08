All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 17 2020

86 W 8th Ave, C

86 West Eighth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

86 West Eighth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit C Available 08/05/20 OSU Campus area $40 GIFT CARDS - Property Id: 227047

FALL 2020-2021!!!

Amazing Apartment at the BEST location At OSU Campus! Every BEDROOM has PRIVATE TERRACE!

Hardwood floors

2 Full Bath

Open chefs kitchen with Island

Stainless steel appliances

Granite counter tops

Private terraces

Pre wired for high speed internet

W/D Hook-Up; Optional Machine Rentals

Off street parking

Hurry up and schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227047
Property Id 227047

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5573721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 W 8th Ave, C have any available units?
86 W 8th Ave, C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 W 8th Ave, C have?
Some of 86 W 8th Ave, C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 W 8th Ave, C currently offering any rent specials?
86 W 8th Ave, C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 W 8th Ave, C pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 W 8th Ave, C is pet friendly.
Does 86 W 8th Ave, C offer parking?
Yes, 86 W 8th Ave, C offers parking.
Does 86 W 8th Ave, C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 W 8th Ave, C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 W 8th Ave, C have a pool?
No, 86 W 8th Ave, C does not have a pool.
Does 86 W 8th Ave, C have accessible units?
No, 86 W 8th Ave, C does not have accessible units.
Does 86 W 8th Ave, C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 W 8th Ave, C has units with dishwashers.

