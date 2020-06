Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Upstairs 2 Bdrm Upstairs, AUGUST, Old North Columbus Available 08/05/20 AUGUST~ Charming 2 Bedroom apartment upstairs in Duplex- so much more than photos show! Hardwood floors, Dishwasher, A/C unit and Laundry hook-ups in apartment. Off-street parking. Great location in Old North Columbus, near Clintonville. Pets welcome too.



No Evictions. No Section 8

Call 614-917-0079 for appointment to tour.



www.katscoproperties.com



(RLNE137684)