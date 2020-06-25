857 Oakland Park Ave

Amenities

Renovated top to bottom!! Granite countertops!! New ceramic tile!! New cabinets!



You'll love this quiet, spacious TWO bedroom townhouse in North Columbus. Located in a small community on the corner of Oakland Park and Reis Ave. Perfect for those that want easy access to amenities without the traffic or high price tag. Enjoy off-street parking in the dedicated parking lot and prompt weekly trash pick up. Situated in a tucked away cove on the outskirts of Clintonville, the complex is just minutes from the Ohio State University, Graceland Shopping center and Easton Center – this property offers everything needed to maintain a happy and comfortable lifestyle. Relax with easy to clean tile flooring throughout the first floor, clean carpet, and a renovated kitchen.



Some of the perks that come with this townhome include:

* more than 960 square feet with an open floor plan

* Spacious eat-in kitchen with recently updated appliances and cabinets

* 2 Bedrooms with fresh paint

* Off-street parking

* Close to major highways of 70 and 670

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



Visit www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com to apply. Present Screening Criteria posted on the website application.



$30 application fee per adult over age 18

$800 rent + $20/mo required Tenant Benefit Package

$800 holding deposit



Holding deposit applied to security deposit upon move in.



Tenant Pays Electric and Gas plus $20.00/month for Tenant Benefit Package that includes renters insurance. Water is billed monthly based on usage.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Visit www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com to apply. Present Screening Criteria posted on the website application.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days



LEASE DURATION: 12 months, 24 months



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No.



Frequently Asked Questions:



We Schedule By Appointments Only



Resident Criteria: full criteria available on www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com



Income qualify- the total household gross income from the most recent 30 days to be 3 times the homes monthly rent



Landlord Verification- the most recent landlord per applicant will need to complete a verification document reflecting zero debt owed, good payment history, and a notice to vacate needs to be submitted.



Credit Check- Each applicant will be screened for creditworthiness. Open bankruptcies, repossessions showing a debt, previous/current landlord debt, severe credit card debt, utility debt will result in denial. Medical and school debts will not negatively impact results.



Criminal Screening- Each applicant will be screened for criminal history. Sex offenders and most offenses Felons will be denied. There are time restrictions to some felony offenses. Multiple misdemeanors in the same offense will be denied as well. Please see www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com rental criteria for full details.



SMOKING: No smoking



PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets.



PET FEES: All applicants must complete pet screening at https://gmmanagement.petscreening.com/ Free for non pet owners.



RENTERS INSURANCE: If the resident does not supply evidence of renters insurance prior to move in, the resident will be subscribed to the Resident Benefit Package for $20/month.



SECTION 8 & HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Accepted.



Housing Assistance Program Policy: Resident must meet screening criteria. Voucher must meet or exceed the stated Rent amount, match the same number of bedrooms of the property AND allow for an additional $200 for utility expenses at a minimum.



Home can be furnished upon request for an additional fee.



We encourage those with credit under 500, evictions in their rental history, felonies, drug/violence judgments not to apply.

BUS ROUTE: 32 North Broadway to Easton Transit Center