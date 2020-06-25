All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 857 Oakland Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
857 Oakland Park Ave
Last updated July 9 2019 at 4:35 PM

857 Oakland Park Ave

857 Oakland Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

857 Oakland Park Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated top to bottom!! Granite countertops!! New ceramic tile!! New cabinets!

You'll love this quiet, spacious TWO bedroom townhouse in North Columbus. Located in a small community on the corner of Oakland Park and Reis Ave. Perfect for those that want easy access to amenities without the traffic or high price tag. Enjoy off-street parking in the dedicated parking lot and prompt weekly trash pick up. Situated in a tucked away cove on the outskirts of Clintonville, the complex is just minutes from the Ohio State University, Graceland Shopping center and Easton Center – this property offers everything needed to maintain a happy and comfortable lifestyle. Relax with easy to clean tile flooring throughout the first floor, clean carpet, and a renovated kitchen.

Some of the perks that come with this townhome include:
* more than 960 square feet with an open floor plan
* Spacious eat-in kitchen with recently updated appliances and cabinets
* 2 Bedrooms with fresh paint
* Off-street parking
* Close to major highways of 70 and 670
* * Columbus School District, Northwest Community
** Como Elementary School
** Dominion Middle School
** Whetstone High School

AREA INFORMATION:
Flooring: Ceramic tile, carpet
Garage & Parking: Off street, no garage
Kitchen & Laundry Appliances Included: stove, refrigerator, hookups for washer & dryer
Property Type: attached townhouse
Utilities Included: Trash
Year Built: 1964
Yard: none
Smoking: No Smoking

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

Visit www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com to apply. Present Screening Criteria posted on the website application.

$30 application fee per adult over age 18
$800 rent + $20/mo required Tenant Benefit Package
$800 holding deposit

Holding deposit applied to security deposit upon move in.

Tenant Pays Electric and Gas plus $20.00/month for Tenant Benefit Package that includes renters insurance. Water is billed monthly based on usage.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Visit www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com to apply. Present Screening Criteria posted on the website application.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

LEASE DURATION: 12 months, 24 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No.

Frequently Asked Questions:

We Schedule By Appointments Only

Resident Criteria: full criteria available on www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com

Income qualify- the total household gross income from the most recent 30 days to be 3 times the homes monthly rent

Landlord Verification- the most recent landlord per applicant will need to complete a verification document reflecting zero debt owed, good payment history, and a notice to vacate needs to be submitted.

Credit Check- Each applicant will be screened for creditworthiness. Open bankruptcies, repossessions showing a debt, previous/current landlord debt, severe credit card debt, utility debt will result in denial. Medical and school debts will not negatively impact results.

Criminal Screening- Each applicant will be screened for criminal history. Sex offenders and most offenses Felons will be denied. There are time restrictions to some felony offenses. Multiple misdemeanors in the same offense will be denied as well. Please see www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com rental criteria for full details.

SMOKING: No smoking

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets.

PET FEES: All applicants must complete pet screening at https://gmmanagement.petscreening.com/ Free for non pet owners.

RENTERS INSURANCE: If the resident does not supply evidence of renters insurance prior to move in, the resident will be subscribed to the Resident Benefit Package for $20/month.

SECTION 8 & HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Accepted.

Housing Assistance Program Policy: Resident must meet screening criteria. Voucher must meet or exceed the stated Rent amount, match the same number of bedrooms of the property AND allow for an additional $200 for utility expenses at a minimum.

Home can be furnished upon request for an additional fee.

We encourage those with credit under 500, evictions in their rental history, felonies, drug/violence judgments not to apply.
Villas at the Oasis Townhouse Community
Close to major highways of 70 and 670
* Columbus School District, Northwest Community
** Como Elementary School
** Dominion Middle School
** Whetstone High School

AREA INFORMATION:
Flooring: Hardwood floors
Garage & Parking: Off street, no garage
Kitchen & Laundry Applicances Included: stove, refrigerator
Property Type: single family home
Utilities Included: trash
Year Built: 1952
Yard: None, off-street parking lot.

BUS ROUTE: 32 North Broadway to Easton Transit Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Oakland Park Ave have any available units?
857 Oakland Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 Oakland Park Ave have?
Some of 857 Oakland Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Oakland Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
857 Oakland Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Oakland Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 Oakland Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 857 Oakland Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 857 Oakland Park Ave offers parking.
Does 857 Oakland Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 857 Oakland Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Oakland Park Ave have a pool?
No, 857 Oakland Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 857 Oakland Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 857 Oakland Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Oakland Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 857 Oakland Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East
Columbus, OH 43229
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing