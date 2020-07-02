855 Edgecliff Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

A wonderful single family Cape Cod story and a half style home on a lovely large 1.5 acre lot. 3 br 2 bath, large living room, nice modern farm style kitchen with eating space, stove and dishwasher, hardwood family room with amazing stone fireplace. First floor laundry. New floors in bedrooms, kitchen and utility/laundry room. A/C, front deck, 2 car carport. riding mower can be provided. Extra storage shed. 2112 sq. ft. not including a basement for storage.

Pet friendly 1 yr lease

