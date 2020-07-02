All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

855 Edgecliff Dr

855 Edgecliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

855 Edgecliff Drive, Columbus, OH 43235
Hickory Bluff Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Bush Country Farms - Property Id: 249909

A wonderful single family Cape Cod story and a half style home on a lovely large 1.5 acre lot. 3 br 2 bath, large living room, nice modern farm style kitchen with eating space, stove and dishwasher, hardwood family room with amazing stone fireplace. First floor laundry. New floors in bedrooms, kitchen and utility/laundry room. A/C, front deck, 2 car carport. riding mower can be provided. Extra storage shed. 2112 sq. ft. not including a basement for storage.
Pet friendly 1 yr lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249909
Property Id 249909

(RLNE5713466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Edgecliff Dr have any available units?
855 Edgecliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 Edgecliff Dr have?
Some of 855 Edgecliff Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Edgecliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
855 Edgecliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Edgecliff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 Edgecliff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 855 Edgecliff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 855 Edgecliff Dr offers parking.
Does 855 Edgecliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Edgecliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Edgecliff Dr have a pool?
No, 855 Edgecliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 855 Edgecliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 855 Edgecliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Edgecliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 Edgecliff Dr has units with dishwashers.

