Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
84 E. 9th Ave
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM
84 E. 9th Ave
84 West Ninth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
84 West Ninth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4671031)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 84 E. 9th Ave have any available units?
84 E. 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 84 E. 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
84 E. 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 E. 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 84 E. 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 84 E. 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 84 E. 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 84 E. 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 E. 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 E. 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 84 E. 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 84 E. 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 84 E. 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 84 E. 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 E. 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 E. 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 E. 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
