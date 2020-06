Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Totally remodeled(includes all the bells and whistles). Quartz counter tops with barn sink and high end faucet , Includes stainless appliances including microwave and dishwasher, jacuzzi tub with body sprays. Central air , updated led light fixtures, new flooring, off street parking, on site laundry and secured keyed access building. IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN EAST!! Deposit 1000. Must have a good rental history! No pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5274144)