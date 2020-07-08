Rent Calculator
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 835 South Hampton Road.
835 South Hampton Road
835 South Hampton Road
835 Hampton Road
Report This Listing
Location
835 Hampton Road, Columbus, OH 43227
Eastmoor
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 nice sized Bedrooms. Cape Cod with full basement. fenced in back yard. garage and eat in kitchen. Large family room. Section 8 approved! MOVE IN READY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 835 South Hampton Road have any available units?
835 South Hampton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 835 South Hampton Road currently offering any rent specials?
835 South Hampton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 South Hampton Road pet-friendly?
No, 835 South Hampton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 835 South Hampton Road offer parking?
Yes, 835 South Hampton Road offers parking.
Does 835 South Hampton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 South Hampton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 South Hampton Road have a pool?
No, 835 South Hampton Road does not have a pool.
Does 835 South Hampton Road have accessible units?
No, 835 South Hampton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 835 South Hampton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 South Hampton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 South Hampton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 South Hampton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
