Last updated July 1 2019 at 4:52 PM

834 Elizabeth Avenue

834 Elizabeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

834 Elizabeth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227
Eastmoor

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
3 bedroom cape cod style home. 2 bedrooms on the first floor and large bedroom on second floor with another room. full basement washer dryer hookup and fenced yard gas heat and central air. eat in kitchen and new flooring and newly updated bathroom. off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Elizabeth Avenue have any available units?
834 Elizabeth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 Elizabeth Avenue have?
Some of 834 Elizabeth Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Elizabeth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
834 Elizabeth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Elizabeth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 834 Elizabeth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 834 Elizabeth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 834 Elizabeth Avenue offers parking.
Does 834 Elizabeth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Elizabeth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Elizabeth Avenue have a pool?
No, 834 Elizabeth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 834 Elizabeth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 834 Elizabeth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Elizabeth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 Elizabeth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
