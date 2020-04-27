3 bedroom cape cod style home. 2 bedrooms on the first floor and large bedroom on second floor with another room. full basement washer dryer hookup and fenced yard gas heat and central air. eat in kitchen and new flooring and newly updated bathroom. off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 834 Elizabeth Avenue have any available units?
834 Elizabeth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 Elizabeth Avenue have?
Some of 834 Elizabeth Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Elizabeth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
834 Elizabeth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.