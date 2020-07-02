All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:52 PM

833 Rothrock Drive

833 Rothrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

833 Rothrock Drive, Columbus, OH 43119
Westchester-Green Countrie

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Rothrock Drive have any available units?
833 Rothrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 833 Rothrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
833 Rothrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Rothrock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Rothrock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 833 Rothrock Drive offer parking?
No, 833 Rothrock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 833 Rothrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Rothrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Rothrock Drive have a pool?
No, 833 Rothrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 833 Rothrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 833 Rothrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Rothrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Rothrock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Rothrock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Rothrock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

