828 S 5th Street
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

828 S 5th Street

Location

828 Fifth Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to rent completely remodeled brick single family home in German Village with private patio & 3-car garage! Beautiful finishes, hardwood floors & upscale woodwork throughout. Two living spaces, spacious kitchen with eating area, formal dining space, & first floor laundry. Vaulted ceilings in the bedroom with attached walk-in closet loaded with custom built-ins. Luxurious bath with Carrara marble throughout. Awesome brick fenced patio & 3-car garage! OWNER/AGENT - 24 hr notice required for showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 S 5th Street have any available units?
828 S 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 S 5th Street have?
Some of 828 S 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 S 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
828 S 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 S 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 828 S 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 828 S 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 828 S 5th Street offers parking.
Does 828 S 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 S 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 S 5th Street have a pool?
No, 828 S 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 828 S 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 828 S 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 828 S 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 S 5th Street has units with dishwashers.

