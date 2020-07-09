828 S 5th Street

Amenities

Rare opportunity to rent completely remodeled brick single family home in German Village with private patio & 3-car garage! Beautiful finishes, hardwood floors & upscale woodwork throughout. Two living spaces, spacious kitchen with eating area, formal dining space, & first floor laundry. Vaulted ceilings in the bedroom with attached walk-in closet loaded with custom built-ins. Luxurious bath with Carrara marble throughout. Awesome brick fenced patio & 3-car garage! OWNER/AGENT - 24 hr notice required for showings