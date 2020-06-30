All apartments in Columbus
826 Grand Cayman Drive

826 Grand Bahama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

826 Grand Bahama Drive, Columbus, OH 43085
Worthington Village North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
SELF TOURING UNIT!!!!!!
LEASING SPECIAL: First Month’s Rent Free with A 18 Month Lease!!!!!!!!!!!
Check out this hot listing in Worthington Woods Condominiums! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1056 sq. ft. of living space packed full of great features like a fully equipped kitchen, washer/ dryer hook up, and a double vanity in the upstairs bathroom. On site there is a clubhouse, fitness room & swimming pool. Garage Rental is available for $75 extra a month. Cats and Dogs under 30lbs. are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Grand Cayman Drive have any available units?
826 Grand Cayman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Grand Cayman Drive have?
Some of 826 Grand Cayman Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Grand Cayman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
826 Grand Cayman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Grand Cayman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Grand Cayman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 826 Grand Cayman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 826 Grand Cayman Drive offers parking.
Does 826 Grand Cayman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Grand Cayman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Grand Cayman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 826 Grand Cayman Drive has a pool.
Does 826 Grand Cayman Drive have accessible units?
No, 826 Grand Cayman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Grand Cayman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Grand Cayman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

