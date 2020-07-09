All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 825 Oak St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
825 Oak St.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

825 Oak St.

825 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

825 Oak Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e573d4e0a7 ---- Read listing in full below! &bull; Two bedroom one bathroom apartment &bull; Short walk to Olde Towne East businesses. &bull; Kitchen appliances included. &bull; Includes one off street parking spot in the rear of the property. &bull; Fenced in outdoor common area shared by four apartment units. &bull; Minutes away from the freeway. &bull; Short walk to COTA bus line. &bull; Property Restrictions &bull; Pet Policy: Not pets permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. &bull; Property Description Details &bull; Flooring: Mixed Parking: 1 off street parking spot Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher Property Type: Apartment Utilities Included: None Yard: Shared back yard common space A/C: None Landscaping: Landlord responsibility &bull; Application, Lease Terms, and Fees &bull; Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month&rsquo;s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after your lease signing for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities (in most cases). &bull; Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial &bull; Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (575-639 requires a double deposit equal to two month's rent. 640 for normal deposit of one month's rent). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* &bull; Who am I renting from? &bull; RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Oak St. have any available units?
825 Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Oak St. have?
Some of 825 Oak St.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
825 Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Oak St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Oak St. is pet friendly.
Does 825 Oak St. offer parking?
Yes, 825 Oak St. offers parking.
Does 825 Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Oak St. have a pool?
No, 825 Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 825 Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 825 Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Oak St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Gravity
500 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing