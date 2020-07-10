All apartments in Columbus
824 Chestershire Road

824 Chestershire Road · No Longer Available
Location

824 Chestershire Road, Columbus, OH 43204
Southwest Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently Updated Single Family home, with detached garage, unfinished basement, and new asphalt driveway.

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

$250 Pet Deposit, $25 Monthly Pet Rent. (May vary depending on size, and number of pets)

To Schedule a Showing, Fill Out An Application, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com

*$30 non refundable application fee.

We do not advertise on Craigslist or Facebook, if you see this property listed on Craigslist or Facebook please contact us at 877-614-RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Chestershire Road have any available units?
824 Chestershire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Chestershire Road have?
Some of 824 Chestershire Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Chestershire Road currently offering any rent specials?
824 Chestershire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Chestershire Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Chestershire Road is pet friendly.
Does 824 Chestershire Road offer parking?
Yes, 824 Chestershire Road offers parking.
Does 824 Chestershire Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Chestershire Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Chestershire Road have a pool?
No, 824 Chestershire Road does not have a pool.
Does 824 Chestershire Road have accessible units?
No, 824 Chestershire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Chestershire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Chestershire Road has units with dishwashers.

