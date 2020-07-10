824 Chestershire Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently Updated Single Family home, with detached garage, unfinished basement, and new asphalt driveway.



Preferred Tenants Will Have:

Credit Score Around 600

Income 3X Monthly Rent

No Recent Evictions

No Criminal Background



$250 Pet Deposit, $25 Monthly Pet Rent. (May vary depending on size, and number of pets)



To Schedule a Showing, Fill Out An Application, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com



*$30 non refundable application fee.



