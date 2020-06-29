809 Grand Cayman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

LEASING SPECIAL: $99.00 DEPOSIT FIRST MONTH'S RENT FREE 18 MONTH LEASE!!!!!

Check out this hot new listing in Worthington Woods Condominiums! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1056 sq. ft. of living space packed full of great features like a fully equipped kitchen, tons of storage space, and a double vanity in the upstairs bathroom!

Clubhouse, fitness room & pool access included. Washer/Dryer hookups. Garage Rental is available for $75 extra a month. Cats and Dogs under 30lbs. are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.