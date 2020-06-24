All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

803 Stewart Ave

803 Stewart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

803 Stewart Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minimum of two occupants
Maximum of seven occupants
Section 8 accepted
Specific application must be filled out in office
Must meet unit specific income guidelines.
Pets accepted with pet fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Stewart Ave have any available units?
803 Stewart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 803 Stewart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
803 Stewart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Stewart Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Stewart Ave is pet friendly.
Does 803 Stewart Ave offer parking?
No, 803 Stewart Ave does not offer parking.
Does 803 Stewart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Stewart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Stewart Ave have a pool?
No, 803 Stewart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 803 Stewart Ave have accessible units?
No, 803 Stewart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Stewart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Stewart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Stewart Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Stewart Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
