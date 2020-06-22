All apartments in Columbus
80 Governors Place, unit A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

80 Governors Place, unit A

80 Governors Place · (614) 800-8083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Governors Place, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom close to Columbus State, CCAD, Ohio Dominican, Downtown Columbus, King Lincoln District. Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises.

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!
NO Section 8!
Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. No Pitbulls or Pitbull mixes allowed!
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Governors Place, unit A have any available units?
80 Governors Place, unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Governors Place, unit A have?
Some of 80 Governors Place, unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Governors Place, unit A currently offering any rent specials?
80 Governors Place, unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Governors Place, unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Governors Place, unit A is pet friendly.
Does 80 Governors Place, unit A offer parking?
No, 80 Governors Place, unit A does not offer parking.
Does 80 Governors Place, unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Governors Place, unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Governors Place, unit A have a pool?
No, 80 Governors Place, unit A does not have a pool.
Does 80 Governors Place, unit A have accessible units?
No, 80 Governors Place, unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Governors Place, unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Governors Place, unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
