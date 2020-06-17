80 Clarendon Ave

80 Clarendon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223 Central Hilltop
w/d hookup
extra storage
extra storage
w/d hookup
Charming three bedroom home with one bath. First floor laundry hook up. Extra storage space in the unfinished attic area. Across from J Ashburn Youth Center. Resident is responsible to provide their appliances. Residents pay electric/gas/sewer & water.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
