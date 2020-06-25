All apartments in Columbus
799 Seymour Ave
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM

799 Seymour Ave

799 Seymour Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

799 Seymour Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Driving Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedrooms and one bath duplex. Hardwood floors with fresh updates throughout! Minutes from Nationwide Children's Hospital and downtown entertainment! Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 799 Seymour Ave have any available units?
799 Seymour Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 799 Seymour Ave currently offering any rent specials?
799 Seymour Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 799 Seymour Ave pet-friendly?
No, 799 Seymour Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 799 Seymour Ave offer parking?
Yes, 799 Seymour Ave offers parking.
Does 799 Seymour Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 799 Seymour Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 799 Seymour Ave have a pool?
No, 799 Seymour Ave does not have a pool.
Does 799 Seymour Ave have accessible units?
No, 799 Seymour Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 799 Seymour Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 799 Seymour Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 799 Seymour Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 799 Seymour Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
