All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7950 Dolmen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7950 Dolmen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7950 Dolmen Drive

7950 Dolmen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
East Broad
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7950 Dolmen Drive, Columbus, OH 43004
East Broad

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7950 Dolmen Drive have any available units?
7950 Dolmen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 7950 Dolmen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7950 Dolmen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7950 Dolmen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7950 Dolmen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7950 Dolmen Drive offer parking?
No, 7950 Dolmen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7950 Dolmen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7950 Dolmen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7950 Dolmen Drive have a pool?
No, 7950 Dolmen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7950 Dolmen Drive have accessible units?
No, 7950 Dolmen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7950 Dolmen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7950 Dolmen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7950 Dolmen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7950 Dolmen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing