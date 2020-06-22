All apartments in Columbus
794 East Deshler Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

794 East Deshler Avenue

794 E Deshler Ave · No Longer Available
Location

794 E Deshler Ave, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR/1Bth Vintage 2-Story Home. NEWLY Updated! Call 614-361-3919 for details
Fridge/Stove and A/C Included.basement

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

